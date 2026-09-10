One of the most luxurious hotels in the capital of Uzbekistan — Marriott Hotel Tashkent — hosted a high-profile wedding of the Central Asian political and business elite. Aymen, the son of Raimbek Matraimov, former deputy chairman of the Kyrgyz Customs Service known for high-profile corruption cases that sparked major resonance in the region, celebrated his wedding party in Tashkent. According to Kyrgyz mass media, the event was attended by influential politicians and major entrepreneurs from both countries, and through this marriage, the wealthiest families of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan became in-laws. The scale of the event was further enhanced by performances from the king of the Russian pop stage Philipp Kirkorov, Lyusya Chebotina, and Kazakh singer Raim. So, which major oil tycoon did the Matraimov family become related to, why was the wedding held specifically in Tashkent, and how much money was spent on such a luxurious ceremony? At the end of the article, we will bring to your attention the history of Raimbek Matraimov's release from prison and the disclosed financial details surrounding this wedding.

High-Level Gathering in Tashkent: The Alliance of the Matraimovs and Marabayevs

The wedding ceremony, which took place on August 30 at a hotel in the center of the capital, brought together the regional elite:

Family ties with the Kazakh oil elite: Aymen, the son of the former Kyrgyz official, married the granddaughter of Jakip Marabayev, a prominent Kazakh oil tycoon and major entrepreneur;

Influential guest list: The ceremony was attended by prominent Kyrgyz politicians, deputies, and major businessmen;

Star-studded concert program: Wedding guests were entertained with hit songs by Russian pop stars Lyusya Chebotina and Philipp Kirkorov, as well as renowned Kazakh pop star Raim;

Avoiding media attention: According to experts and journalists, the family chose Tashkent as the wedding location to avoid excessive hype and criticism in Bishkek, but the event still became a media target and earned the status of the "wedding of the year."

"This is not just an ordinary wedding, but the union of two of the wealthiest and most influential dynasties in Central Asia," writes Kyrgyz publications covering the event.

Philipp Kirkorov's Fee of at Least 100 Thousand Euros and Evening Expenses

Although the total cost of the lavish wedding has not been officially disclosed, the prices of the invited artists clearly indicate the scale of the event:

Kirkorov's overseas price: According to music market analysts, Philipp Kirkorov's fee for performing at private celebrations in Russia itself is at least 100 thousand euros, while visits to foreign countries, particularly Tashkent, cost significantly more;

Lyusya Chebotina and Raim: In addition, the wedding services, air travel, and VIP demands of Lyusya Chebotina, who currently leads Russian charts, and Raim, a sought-after Kazakh star, drove total expenses up by hundreds of thousands of dollars;

Marriott Luxury: Expenses for decorating the capital's most expensive hall and accommodating high-ranking guests are also estimated to have reached record levels.

Matraimov's $200 Million Freedom and Political Background

The most shocking aspect for the public is the recent criminal and court history of the former official who organized this wedding:

Customs corruption case: Raimbek Matraimov was accused of involvement in major corruption schemes during his tenure as deputy chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan;

Initial trial and fine: In 2021, a court found him guilty, and after reimbursing 2 billion soms in damages to the state budget, he got away with a symbolic fine of just 260 thousand soms;

$200 million in assets: In 2024, Matraimov was investigated again, and according to an official statement by Kamchybek Tashiev, head of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan, he was released from the pre-trial detention center (SIZO) after handing over property and assets worth nearly $200 million to the state.

A New Center of Influence for the Regional Elite

This wedding in Tashkent once again proved how deep the borderless connections of major political and financial families in Central Asia are. The fact that a former official, who just a few months ago handed over hundreds of millions of dollars of his wealth to the state and was released from custody, could hold a royal wedding with world pop stars in the capital of a neighboring country in such a short time has raised major questions among the public. At the same time, the fact that Tashkent has in recent years become the region's central venue for international-level luxury events, high-profile guests, and business communication serves as one of the main reasons why Uzbekistan was chosen for such a grand wedding.

In your opinion, how does the holding of such open and lavish weddings by former officials who have compensated for millions of dollars in damages to the state affect public trust in the fight against corruption? Is inviting foreign stars and spending millions a sign of true wealth or showing off? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the scandalous regional wedding with your loved ones and friends!