100 new public restrooms to be established in Tashkent

·35·Society
100 new public restrooms to be established in Tashkent

New amenities will be created for residents and guests of the capital in Tashkent. It is planned to establish 100 sanitary and hygienic facilities along the city's central and tourist streets, in parks, and around locations frequently visited by residents and tourists.

Simply put, 100 new public restrooms will appear in crowded areas of the capital.

Where will the new restrooms be established?

It is reported that the sanitary and hygienic facilities will be established primarily in crowded places that are important for the city's infrastructure.

Including:

  • central streets;

  • tourist streets;

  • parks;

  • surroundings of frequently visited facilities by the population;

  • areas frequently visited by guests of the capital.

This means that the new facilities are intended to be placed close to the city's most utilized public areas.

100 facilities to be established on the basis of public-private partnership

The new sanitary and hygienic facilities will be established on the basis of public-private partnership.

This approach combines the capabilities of the state and the private sector with the aim of creating necessary infrastructure facilities for the population and expanding opportunities for their use.

At the same time, the connection of the new facilities to engineering infrastructure is also foreseen.

Connection to drinking water and sewage networks

The new sanitary and hygienic facilities organized by the Tashkent city administration will be connected in the established manner to centralized drinking water and sewage networks.

This aspect implies that the new facilities will be established not as simple temporary structures, but as sanitary facilities integrated with the city's engineering infrastructure.

An important step in the capital's infrastructure

Public restrooms are often an overlooked part of urban infrastructure, yet they are essential for the daily lives of residents and tourists.

Especially, an adequate number of sanitary and hygienic facilities on central streets, tourist areas, and parks directly impacts the city's livability.

The establishment of 100 new facilities in Tashkent will be a step aimed at further expanding the capital's public infrastructure in yet another direction.

Most importantly, placing the new facilities in areas most frequently visited by residents and guests is expected to serve in resolving the issue of daily conveniences in the capital.

Tashkentsanitary and hygienic facilitiescapital infrastructurepublic-private partnership
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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