Air pollution in Tashkent may persist throughout the day

·33·Society
Air pollution in Tashkent may persist throughout the day

Air quality in Tashkent worsened during the night from October 25 to October 26. This was influenced by unfavorable meteorological conditions. In the evening and throughout the night, the concentration of suspended PM particles in the air increased, reaching an «unhealthy for health» level of pollution according to the international air quality index.

According to forecasts, air quality may not improve significantly throughout the day today. The harmful level is expected to persist according to the international AQI indicator. A «yellow» level is forecasted in the national index.

Fine particles in the air can affect the respiratory system. Especially those suffering from asthma or other respiratory diseases, children, and the elderly should take precautions. It is recommended to avoid staying outdoors for long periods if possible, refrain from heavy physical exercise in the street, and regularly check updated air quality indicators.

Tashkentair qualityPM2.5ecology
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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