Restaurant employee who insulted 17-year-old courier jailed for 5 days

·44·Society
Restaurant employee who insulted 17-year-old courier jailed for 5 days

An altercation took place on October 17 in front of the Brasserie Park restaurant in Tashkent's Mirobod district. A restaurant employee argued with a 17-year-old courier who arrived on a scooter and insulted him. The courier explained that he had arrived following the route indicated by his navigator.

In court, the restaurant employee stated that the conflict started because the courier entered the area where customers were sitting. He admitted to using insults in a fit of anger and expressed remorse for his actions.

The Mirobod district court found the man guilty of petty hooliganism. He was sentenced to 5 days of administrative detention.

Following the incident, the restaurant's tables and chairs placed on the pedestrian walkway were also removed.

TashkentMirobod districtCourier
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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