They were joined by other racing enthusiasts living in Karmana district and the city of Navoi. The group members performed drifts on the roads while tinting their car windows and removing their license plates.

It turned out that two young men, aged 26 and 22, had opened a page on the Instagram social network and were posting videos of car races and footage featuring a firearm.

According to the Navoi Region Department of Internal Affairs, the court has imposed administrative penalties on 9 offenders.

In Navoi, videos of young men performing dangerous drifts on the roads to post on social media have landed them in court. The group members, who committed traffic violations by removing their vehicles' license plates and tinting their windows, even included a school student.

In some of the videos, a firearm could be seen in the hands of the young men. However, during the investigation, it was determined that the weapon was not real, but a toy.

The vehicles used in the offenses have been impounded at a penalty lot.

"My car has been in the penalty lot for 13 days"

In court, one of the young men expressed regret for his actions and spoke about the consequences of the videos.

"This video cost us, especially me, dearly. I lost my job. My car has been in the penalty lot for 13 days. I apologize to everyone. I regret what I did," he said.

As his words show, the videos filmed to gain attention on social media have caused serious consequences for the young man.

8 young men jailed for 5 days

By the decision of the Navoi City Criminal Court, a total of 9 offenders were found guilty of petty hooliganism.

The court imposed the following penalties on them:

5 days of administrative detention for 8 offenders;

a fine of 1 million 320 thousand soums for the school student.

Thus, the dangerous videos prepared for Instagram cost the group members dearly. This incident once again demonstrated that the desire for more visibility and attention on social media should not take precedence over road safety and the requirements of the law.