Patronage worker who harassed woman in Dehqonabad sentenced to 5 days in jail

In the Dehqonabad district of Kashkadarya region, a 49-year-old patronage worker was found guilty of sexual harassment against a woman and sentenced to 5 days of administrative detention. Daryo reported this with reference to court documents.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on September 24, 2026, at approximately 09:00. The patronage worker, who works at one of the family polyclinics in the district, went to the woman's home to give an injection.

According to the woman's testimony, as he was leaving after the procedure, the man touched her face, said that no one was at home, and proposed having sexual relations. The woman pushed him away and went outside.

However, the man did not plead guilty in court. He stated that he had gone to give an injection because the woman had a toothache, and after the procedure, he advised her to go to the center of Guzar or Dehqonabad district to see a doctor and then returned home.

After reviewing the case, the court found the man guilty of committing the administrative offense of sexual harassment provided for in Part 1 of Article 41-1 of the Administrative Responsibility Code. He was sentenced to 5 days of administrative detention.

What do you think, what evidence is important in clarifying the details of the incident in this case? Leave your opinion in the comments.