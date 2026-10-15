Two young men who broke a surveillance camera in Chilanzar sentenced to 3 days in jail

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Two young men who broke a surveillance camera in Chilanzar sentenced to 3 days in jail

Three young men who kicked and broke a facial recognition surveillance camera installed in the hallway of an apartment building in Tashkent's Chilanzar district were identified. Two of them were sentenced to three days of administrative detention by a court decision. This was reported by the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Tashkent.

According to the report, the incident occurred at midnight. Two of the young men who broke the camera were born in 2004 and 2005, while the third is a minor. Additionally, two of them were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Following the incident, investigations were conducted by a preventive inspector. Administrative protocols were drawn up against the youths under Article 183 of the Administrative Responsibility Code (petty hooliganism) and Article 194 (failure to comply with the lawful demands of an internal affairs officer) and sent to the court.

According to the court ruling, two of the young men were sentenced to three days of administrative detention. As for the minor, a submission was filed with the juvenile affairs commission under the Tashkent city hokimiyat to consider placing him under special supervision.

It is noted that the young men expressed remorse for their actions and apologized for what they had done.

Surveillance cameras installed in common areas of apartment buildings play an important role in ensuring public safety and monitoring the situation in the area. Intentionally damaging such devices not only causes property damage but can also negatively affect the security system of the building's residents.

TashkentChilanzarSurveillance cameraLocal court
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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