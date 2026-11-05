59-year-old teacher sentenced to 5 days in jail for making sexual remarks to a colleague

A 59-year-old teacher working at a school in the Muzrabot district of Surkhandarya region has been sentenced to 5 days of administrative detention for sexual harassment of a female colleague.

The incident occurred on October 3, 2026, around 3:00 PM. In the presence of other colleagues, the teacher said to the woman: "Your dress is so beautiful, I want to hug and kiss you."

In court, the victim stated that she felt deeply embarrassed by these remarks in front of her colleagues. She noted that the man had made similar inappropriate comments to her in the past, but she had not filed a complaint before.

The man, during the trial, explained his words as a joke and admitted his guilt.

According to the court's decision, the teacher was found guilty under Article 41¹ Part 1 of the Code of Administrative Responsibility (sexual harassment) and was sentenced to 5 days of administrative detention.