Uzbek citizen wanted internationally detained in Turkey

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Uzbek citizen wanted internationally detained in Turkey

As a result of cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of Uzbekistan and Turkey, an Uzbek citizen declared on an international wanted list was detained in Istanbul. This was reported by the Consulate General of Uzbekistan in Istanbul.

According to the reports, an individual named U.N., accused of the crime of fraud under Article 168, Part 3 of the Criminal Code, was wanted internationally. He was located in Turkey and detained in the established manner.

Following this, the individual was handed over to the judicial authorities of Uzbekistan.

The Consulate General emphasized in its report that the competent authorities of Uzbekistan and Turkey are consistently continuing their cooperation in combating crime, identifying persons on the international wanted list, and preventing them from evading responsibility.

Consulate General of UzbekistanTurkeyIstanbulCriminal Code Article 168
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Charos
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