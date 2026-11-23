Reports of a wild animal, suspected to be a lion, being spotted in Istanbul, Turkey, have caused concern among local residents. The incident was recorded in the Uskumruköy neighborhood of the city's Sariyer district.

After analyzing footage captured by surveillance cameras, a special operation was launched to search for and identify the animal. Gendarmerie officers monitored the area using thermal imaging technology and managed to pinpoint the animal's location.

Following the incident, security measures in the area have been strengthened. Currently, experts from Turkey's General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, along with veterinarians, are working to capture the predator safely.

Local residents have been advised to exercise increased caution, avoid approaching the animal, and follow necessary safety protocols.

So far, no detailed information has been provided regarding where the animal came from, who it belongs to, or whether it is indeed a lion.