Girlfriend of actor found dead at home changes her testimony

Famous Turkish actor Serhat Kılıç was found dead in his home in Istanbul's Kağıthane district on September 5. His girlfriend of 8 years, Özlem Esmergul, provided conflicting information to police and prosecutors regarding the actor's drug and alcohol use. This was reported by Demirören News Agency and Habertürk.

It is noted that in her initial statement to the police, Esmergul claimed that Serhat Kılıç had no addiction to drugs or alcohol. However, in her testimony to the prosecutor's office, she stated that the actor did consume drugs and alcohol.

"I have known since I met him that he used drugs and alcohol. As far as I know, he had also been using cocaine for the last six months. He had no enemies," said Esmergul.

Esmergul stated that she had known Kılıç for eight years. She last spoke to the actor by phone two days before the incident, on September 3. During the conversation, Kılıç mentioned that his health had deteriorated significantly, which was why he could not go to the set and had been removed from the series.

The actor also stated that due to his health, he had arguments with Esmergul and some colleagues on the set. After that, he stopped answering phone calls. Esmergul said she did not initially suspect anything serious because she knew Kılıç sometimes went 5-6 days without talking to people he was upset with.

According to Esmergul, she decided to visit the actor on September 5. When she entered the apartment using a spare key, she saw broken plate pieces on the floor. The inside of the house was very cold, and the air conditioner was running.

When she touched Kılıç, she noticed his body had stiffened. Realizing he had passed away, she notified the police. Law enforcement and medical personnel arrived at the scene and confirmed the actor's death.

Esmergul also mentioned that Kılıç had recently been treated for a herniated disc at a private hospital in Istanbul. According to her, it was due to this health issue that the actor could not go to the set and had been wearing a neck brace.

The report prepared on the inspection of the scene as part of the investigation has also been made public. It notes that the complex where Kılıç lived had security guards and surveillance cameras, and entry and exit to the building were controlled.

Furthermore, no signs of forced entry were found on the apartment's steel door. Pieces of a plate of the same color and pattern were found in the hallway and the entrance to the living room.

Suspected substances were also identified at the scene. A green plant-like substance, suspected to be drugs, and paper used for rolling cigarettes were found inside a metal box in the living room.

In addition, a green plant-like substance was found in a black-clipped bag inside a fabric suitcase in front of a bookshelf. Three 200 Turkish Lira banknotes were also found in the suitcase, rolled into tubes, which were noted as potentially being used for consuming drugs.

The investigation into Serhat Kılıç's death is ongoing. A final conclusion regarding the exact cause of the actor's death has not yet been announced.