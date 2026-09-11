Actor found dead: girlfriend's statements raise suspicions

One of the prominent figures of Turkish cinema and theater, famous actor Serhat Mustafa Kılıç, was found dead at his home in Istanbul on September 5 of this year. His girlfriend, Özlem Esmergul, provided testimony to the prosecutor's office that differed from her initial police statement, admitting that Kılıç consumed drugs and alcohol. This was reported by "Haberler".

As noted, Esmergul had stated in her police testimony that Kılıç had no addiction to drugs and alcohol. However, in her testimony to the prosecutor's office, she stated that the actor did consume drugs and alcohol.

“I have known that he used drugs and alcohol since I met him. As far as I know, for the past 6 months he has also used cocaine. He had no enemies,” Esmergul said.

She stated that she has known Kılıç for 8 years and last spoke to him by phone on September 3, two days before the incident. According to her, the actor was suspended from the TV series he was starring in because his health prevented him from going to the set.

According to Esmergul, Kılıç stated that his health was in very bad condition. Because he could not participate in the filming, he argued with Esmergul and friends on the set. Later, the actor stopped answering calls. However, Esmergul initially did not suspect anything because, given his character, he sometimes wouldn't speak to people he was offended by for 5–6 days.

According to Esmergul, she decided to visit Kılıç on September 7 to check on him. When she entered the apartment using a spare key, she saw shattered pieces of a plate scattered on the floor, the inside of the house was very cold, and the air conditioner was on. When she touched Kılıç, she felt that his body had stiffened and notified the police.

Esmergul also stated that Kılıç had recently been treated for a cervical disc herniation at a private hospital in Istanbul's Şişli district. Due to this illness, the actor could not go to work and wore a neck brace.

As part of the investigation, a report prepared by the Istanbul Police Department's Crime Scene Investigation Unit has also been revealed. It noted that the complex where the apartment is located has a security guard and surveillance cameras, and entry and exit are controlled. No signs of forced entry were found on the apartment's iron door, and pieces of a plate of the same color and pattern were found in the hallway and the entrance to the living room.

A green plant-like substance, suspected to be a drug, was found in a metal box on the wooden coffee table in the living room. Cigarette rolling papers were found inside a package, and a similar substance in a black-clipped package was discovered in a fabric suitcase.

Three 200-Turkish-lira banknotes were also found in the suitcase. They were rolled up into tubes, and the report noted they may have been used for consuming drugs.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the death of Serhat Mustafa Kılıç is ongoing.