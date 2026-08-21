Body of 54-Year-Old Uzbek Citizen Found in Turkey

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Body of 54-Year-Old Uzbek Citizen Found in Turkey

The body of 54-year-old Uzbek citizen Abdurahmon Muhammad o‘g‘li, who went missing at sea in Istanbul’s Şile district, Turkey, was found after a two-day search.

According to reports, the incident occurred on August 16 at Majera Park beach. At the time, five people who entered the sea faced the risk of drowning. Rescuers pulled four of them from the water. However, Abdurahmon Muhammad o‘g‘li was swept toward the open sea by a strong current and was not seen again.

Following the incident, a large-scale search operation began involving coast guard officers, the fire service, and volunteer rescuers. The search continued for two days.

On August 18, the body of the 54-year-old Uzbek citizen was found in the sea. The body was sent for a forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

Abdurahmon Muhammad o‘g‘liTurkeyIstanbulŞile
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