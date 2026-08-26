Saida Mirziyoyeva: "Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are bound by eternal friendship"

The visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan has opened another important page in the relations between the two fraternal states. Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva commented on the outcomes of the high-ranking guests' visit, highlighting the special significance of relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

She emphasized that the closeness between the countries is not limited to official relations alone. These ties are also clearly manifested in the historical, cultural, and spiritual community of the peoples.

1. The Azerbaijani delegation was welcomed with great respect in Uzbekistan

Saida Mirziyoyeva noted that high-ranking guests led by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well as their family members, were warmly and respectfully welcomed in Uzbekistan.

"Our countries are bound by special fraternal ties. This warmth is always noticeable not only in official contacts, but also in the boundless affection of our peoples for one another."

According to her, the closeness between the two peoples relies on historical and cultural commonalities formed over centuries.

2. Shared history continues in new projects

In recent years, relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have acquired new meaning in various directions.

As Saida Mirziyoyeva noted, commonalities in history, culture, and traditions are reflected today in practical cooperation as well.

In particular, cooperation between the two states covers a number of areas such as:

infrastructure;

investments;

economic ties;

joint projects;

cultural and humanitarian relations.

3. One of the most important documents was signed during the visit

Saida Mirziyoyeva drew special attention to the Treaty on Eternal Friendship signed during the visit.

She emphasized that the very name of this document reflects the essence of the relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

"This visit has opened yet another important page in the history of our multifaceted ties."

This agreement is evaluated as one of the key events defining a new stage of strategic partnership and mutual closeness between the two states.

Direction Significance in Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan relations History Common roots and shared values Culture Spiritual closeness between the peoples Economy New investments and joint projects Infrastructure Expansion of practical cooperation Diplomacy Strengthening of eternal friendship relations

4. "Welcome, dear brothers!"

Saida Mirziyoyeva also expressed her warm attitude toward the representatives of Azerbaijan.

She emphasized that Uzbekistan is a land that always generously welcomes high-ranking guests and representatives of the fraternal people.

"We are always glad to see our Azerbaijani friends in Uzbekistan. Welcome to our land, which always opens its arms to welcome you, dear brothers!"

A new page of eternal friendship

The visit of the delegation led by Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan was not limited to official meetings and negotiations. It once again demonstrated the historical closeness, brotherhood, and mutual trust between the two peoples.

As Saida Mirziyoyeva emphasized, this visit opened a new page in the history of multifaceted relations. Now, the most important issue is what new projects will be implemented between the two states following the Treaty on Eternal Friendship and the reached agreements.