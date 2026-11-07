There is money, but no peace of mind: The most valuable treasures that today's society is losing

·1·Society
There is money, but no peace of mind: The most valuable treasures that today's society is losing

We are living in the most comfortable, technologically advanced, and materially prosperous era in human history. However, along with progress, the void in the human soul and spiritual scarcity are deepening day by day. We have achieved much, but what have we lost in return?

The greatest contradictions of our modern lifestyle, which are deeply troubling sociologists and psychologists, have once again come to the forefront as a bitter but undeniable truth.

Shortcomings amidst abundance: Paradoxes of modern life

Important truths that are often overlooked in the daily hustle and bustle:

  • Large buildings and smaller families: Luxurious, spacious, and multi-story houses are being built, yet the unity and close-knit family circles within them are shrinking, while the number of children and bonds of affection are diminishing;

  • The pinnacle of medicine and new diseases: Modern medicine has developed to an unprecedented level in history, but at the same time, stress, chronic illnesses, and unknown diseases are increasing in geometric progression;

  • Space travel and ignorance of neighbors: Humanity has reached the Moon and is exploring Mars, yet remains completely unaware of the condition, pain, and joy of the neighbor living just a few steps away;

  • Wealth and lost peace of mind: Opportunities to earn income and money have increased, but peace of mind, spiritual tranquility, and a sense of contentment have become scarce commodities for many;

  • Intellectual superiority and fading emotions: Intellect, logic, and wisdom seem to be rising, but pure kindness, sincere emotions, and empathy are diminishing;

  • Knowledge has increased, but where is the wisdom? We live in an ocean of information and data; there are many books and courses, but the wisdom to understand life and live it correctly is decreasing;

  • Virtual acquaintances and a scarcity of true friendship: There are thousands of superficial "friends" acquired along the way on social networks, but true friends who provide support in difficult times can be counted on one's fingers;

  • Many timekeepers, but no time: Watches worn on necks and wrists are produced in the latest brands and unique designs, yet there is a chronic lack of time to spend with loved ones, family, and oneself;

  • The population has increased, but what about humanity? The number of people on our planet is increasing by billions every year, yet the most important virtue — humanity and compassion — is becoming an increasingly rare concept.

Conclusion: How can spiritual balance be restored?

These contradictions remind humanity of a simple truth: technology and materialism are only tools, and the core of happiness and peace is embodied in a person's inner spirituality, the love shown to loved ones, and a sincere attitude toward those around them.

spiritualitymodern societymental healthsocial issues
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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