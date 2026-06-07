Rodri Recalls His Days Playing Under Guardiola

Rodri, one of the strongest and smartest midfielders in European football and the true heart of both Manchester City and the Spain national team, recalled his glorious journey with his beloved mentor Josep Guardiola. The famous Spanish AS publication received an interview where the skilled footballer sincerely spoke about the most unforgettable and historic moments of his career.

According to Rodri, the victory in the UEFA Champions League has become one of the most important milestones not only for the club but also in his personal life.

Unforgettable Istanbul Final and the Dreamed-Of Trophy

The football world well remembers that in the final match of the 2022/2023 season, Manchester City faced Milan's Inter club and won 1-0, lifting the Champions League trophy for the first time in their history. Rodri was the author of the only and golden goal in that match.

Speaking about this great success, the footballer specially acknowledged the efforts of the entire team:

Long-awaited triumph: "Considering how important the Champions League is for the club and how precious that unforgettable goal is to me, it was a very special day. However, I would like to especially highlight our entire team. For several years, due to various reasons, bad luck, and difficulties, we could not win this trophy. Although, in my opinion, we deserved to reach it much earlier."

Conversation with Pep: "Despite everything, we managed to become a united team capable of overcoming any obstacle. I still remember having a long conversation with Pep after that final about how difficult it was to conquer this peak. Those were truly happy moments."

Guardiola's Influence: Sporting and Human Qualities

In his interview, Rodri revealed that Pep Guardiola is not only a great tactician but also a wonderful person. He distinguished two main aspects of his mentor's influence on him:

Guardiola's Key Strengths Rodri's Assessment and Opinion Sporting Spirit and Character He is a person with a clearly distinct strong character and a sporting fighting spirit that never gives up. One can learn a lot from him outside of football as well. High Human Qualities He always puts the team's interests first and knows how to get the maximum out of a player. Most importantly, as a person, he finds the right moment: he always cherishes and remembers players who have left the team. These qualities say a lot about him.

Background Analysis: Rodri's sincere confessions once again prove the high level of the atmosphere within Manchester City. Josep Guardiola is not just a trophy-winning machine, but also a great psychologist who can find a path to every footballer's heart. Rodri's goal in the final forever changed the history of the 'Citizens,' and it is evident that a strong bridge of trust between the coach and the player lay at the foundation of this success. Guardiola has truly become a figure who left an indelible and special mark on his pupil's career.

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