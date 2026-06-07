Enzo Fernández Wants to Continue Career at Real Madrid

·79·Sport
Enzo Fernández Wants to Continue Career at Real Madrid

As the transfer window in European football approaches, the flow of sensational news involving major clubs and world stars is intensifying. This time, the center of the transfer bombshell is London's Chelsea club and Argentina's national team's leading midfielder, Enzo Fernández. The talented footballer aims to make a radical turn in his career, leaving Foggy Albion to play in Spain's La Liga.

According to the latest information released by El Debate , a prestigious foreign publication, the Argentine star and World Cup winner has fully decided to accept Real Madrid's offer. The player is also ready to give mandatory consent to sign a long-term 5-year contract with the 'Royal Club'.

Long contract term, but sky-high transfer fee

Although the player's desire is firm and Madrid's interest is serious, there is a very serious financial obstacle to the realization of this major deal. The London aristocrats are not willing to let go of their leader easily:

  • Chelsea's demand: The Londoners have set Enzo Fernández's transfer fee at a cash 138 million euros and have stated they are not willing to negotiate for less than this amount.

  • Current obligation: The advantage of the London club in the transfer is that the midfielder's current employment contract with Chelsea is valid until mid-2032 . This requires a large sum from the buying club.

Enzo Fernández's super statistics from last season

The Argentine playmaker's productivity on the field clearly proves why he is valued so highly. You can familiarize yourself with the player's indicators from the last season through the following specially integrated table:

Player's on-field status

Number of indicators

Importance and level in the team

Total matches played

54 games

Became the main driving force in the center of the team's field.

Number of goals scored

15 goals

Despite being a midfielder, approached forwards in productivity.

Assists (Goal passes)

7 passes

Showed high activity in providing teammates with goal-scoring opportunities.

Background: Enzo Fernández's desire to move to a grand team like Real Madrid is understandable — every footballer aims for the peak where trophies are guaranteed. However, it is natural that Chelsea management's demand of 138 million euros gives Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez pause. Nevertheless, Enzo's super statistics of 15 goals and 7 assists from last season show that he is worth any sum. If this transfer takes place, the Madrid club's midfield will become an even more formidable force. We will continue to monitor the development of the situation.

Always follow the most sensational transfer news in European football, secret negotiations between clubs, and exclusive reports on the lives of your favorite stars with us on the Zamin pages!

Enzo FernandezChelseaReal MadridArgentinaMadrid
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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Enzo Fernández Wants to Continue Career at Real Madrid – Zamin.uz, 07.06.2026