Savio Could Continue His Career at Tottenham Hotspur

·44·Sport
Savio Could Continue His Career at Tottenham Hotspur

Preparations for the new season in European football and squad reinforcement efforts are already underway. The transfer battle among the giants of the English Premier League is entering a new phase every day. This time, the spotlight is on Savio, the talented and agile Brazilian winger from Manchester City. According to the latest reports from O Globo , a prestigious and reliable Brazilian sports publication, the young winger is very close to starting his career at London's Tottenham Hotspur club.

The major change in the coaching staff at Spurs was the main factor bringing this transfer to the agenda.

The De Zerbi Factor and Initial Negotiations

Roberto De Zerbi, appointed as the new head coach of the London club, has begun a thorough overhaul of the team. The Italian specialist, an advocate of attacking and attractive football, has chosen Savio as one of the primary transfer targets presented to the Tottenham management.

Initial negotiations between representatives of both parties have already started, and the process is proceeding consistently. However, it is clear that this agreement will not be easy financially:

  • The Citizens' Price: According to transfer market experts, Manchester City management does not want to easily let go of their 22-year-old player and is demanding at least 70 million euros for him.

  • The Player's Wish: Most importantly, Savio himself is not opposed to moving to the London club. Sources report that the Brazilian player is tired of remaining on the bench under Pep Guardiola and is ready to join Spurs to secure a regular place in the starting lineup and gain consistent playing time.

Savio's Statistics from the Completed Season

The Brazilian winger's performance for Manchester City in the concluded 2025-2026 season proves his high potential. His statistics are reflected in the following specially integrated table:

Metric Type

Season Result

Current Contract Status

Total Matches

36 games

Actively participated, mostly coming off the bench in all competitions.

Goals Scored

4 goals

Managed to find the back of the net in crucial moments.

Assists

3 assists

Helped create goal-scoring opportunities for teammates.

Current Obligation

Until 2031

Has a long-term contract with the Citizens, which ensures a high transfer fee.

Background Analysis: Roberto De Zerbi's appointment as Tottenham's manager is a significant achievement for the London club. The Italian specialist has practically proven at Brighton how to turn young talents into world-class stars. A technically strong and fast player like Savio is an ideal candidate for De Zerbi's attacking tactics. For the Brazilian, who is getting limited playing time due to competition in Pep Guardiola's squad, Tottenham could become a new launchpad. Admittedly, 70 million euros is not a small amount, but if the London club aims for the top spots next season, they should not hesitate to invest in such a transfer. We will watch; the negotiations promise to be one of the most exciting events of the summer.

Always follow the most sensational transfer news in the English Premier League, exclusive insiders from the Tottenham and Manchester City camps, and the hottest articles on world football with us on the Zamin pages!

SavioTottenhamManchester CityRoberto De ZerbiPep Guardiola
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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