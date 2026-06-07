Cristiano Ronaldo, the legend of world football and the beloved hero of millions, never tires of breaking records both on and off the pitch! The living legend of Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr club and the Portugal national team has conquered a financial peak never before reached in the sports world. The Portuguese star, one of the most famous and successful athletes on Earth, has opened a new chapter in history with his career net income.

You can explore in detail this record-shattering achievement that has shaken the global sports community, the financial figures of these two great geniuses, and the upcoming World Cup group draw through the special integrated table below.

INCOME OF TWO GREAT GENIUSES AND 2026 WORLD CUP GROUPS

Football Star Total Career Earnings Opponents in the 2026 World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo

(41 years old, Al-Nassr) For the first time in sports history, total earnings exceeded $2 billion and currently have reached $2.1 billion. In the group where Portugal is placed Uzbekistan, Colombia, and the DR Congo national teams are also present. Lionel Messi

(Current World Champion) Total career earnings amount to approximately $1.1 billion . Argentina will face Algeria, Austria, and Jordan in the group stage.

These figures once again clearly prove that Ronaldo is not only a great footballer but also the world's most valuable brand with immense influence.

Historic Clashes Before the World Cup

41-year-old Ronaldo and his eternal rival Lionel Messi are poised to gift football fans another magical moment. Both legends will represent their countries at the upcoming 2026 World Cup. This tournament holds immense significance for fans in our country, as Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, is in the same group as our national team! It is undoubtedly one of the most unforgettable events in Uzbek football history for our players to face the Portuguese alongside Colombia and DR Congo.

Zamin Analysis: Cristiano Ronaldo's $2.1 billion fame did not come out of nowhere. Behind these figures lie relentless hard work, iron will, strict discipline, and boundless love for football. While many expected him to retire due to his age, he once again stunned the world. Most excitingly, our Uzbek players will soon line up on the green pitch against this great billionaire footballer! Watching Eldor Shomurodov, Abduqodir Khusanov, and our other stars play against Ronaldo brings excitement to us all. We wish both great legends luck at the World Cup, but our hearts always beat with Uzbekistan. Forward, sons of the Motherland!

Stay with Zamin to follow the latest World Cup details, new records by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and the daily updates of our national team!