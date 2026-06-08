Alexander Zverev Wins Roland Garros Title for the First Time in His Career

One of the most prestigious and grand tournaments in the tennis world — the French Open — has reached its unexpected and thrilling conclusion. After two weeks of intense battles on the famous clay courts of Paris, a new king of men's singles has been crowned. The world's third-ranked player, renowned German tennis star Alexander Zverev, fulfilled his long-held dream by lifting the main trophy of the Roland Garros 2026 tournament. The final match was so uncompromising and dramatic that it will undoubtedly remain in the conversation of tennis fans for years to come.

You can explore the details of this historic final, which shook the Paris courts, including numbers and records, through the following specially integrated table:

HISTORIC FINAL STATISTICS AND MAJOR RECORDS

Champion and His Opponent Final Match Result (Sets) Match Duration and Key Statistics Historical Significance of the Victory Alexander Zverev

(World No. 3)



Flavio Cobolli (Ranked 14th) 6:1, 4:6, 6:4, 6:7, 6:1



Zverev defeated his opponent in a marathon match lasting 5 sets. 4 hours 16 minutes



• Zverev: 6 aces, 8/19 break points.

• Cobolli: 6 aces, 3/8 break points. Zverev won a Grand Slam title for the first time in his career. He had previously lost in three finals.

With this victory, Alexander Zverev etched his name in sports history in golden letters as the first German male tennis player in the last 30 years to win a major title in the Grand Slam series.

New History Made on the Courts of Paris

This prestigious tournament, held from May 24 to June 7 this year with a total prize fund of a staggering 61,723,000 euros, was full of real sensations. In particular, the resilience shown by young Italian talent Flavio Cobolli in the final match was commendable. However, experience and determination ultimately prevailed — Zverev left no chance for his opponent in the decisive fifth set. In the women's singles competition, young Russian star Mirra Andreeva climbed to the champion's podium.

Editorial Review: Alexander Zverev's victory is a true celebration of will and patience. It is commendable that the athlete, who had reached three Grand Slam finals in his career only to suffer painful defeats and endure serious injuries, finally triumphed in Paris today. He revived the great tradition left by German tennis legends Boris Becker and Steffi Graf, returning the men's major trophy to Germany after a 30-year hiatus. Although Flavio Cobolli lost, he proved his potential for future major achievements. We congratulate the queen and king of tennis on this unforgettable victory!

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