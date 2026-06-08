Bayern Munich President Clearly States Olise Will Not Be Sold to Real Madrid

Herbert Hainer, president of Munich's Bayern club, responded to reports that Real Madrid is interested in team winger Michael Olise. The German club's head clarified his clear and firm position regarding the French footballer's future.

Earlier, reports emerged that Florentino Pérez, a candidate for the presidency of the Madrid club, aimed to sign Michael Olise as part of Real's transfer plans. Some sources stated that Pérez could send an offer of 150 million euros for the player to the Munich side.

However, Bayern indicated it is not currently open to negotiations on this matter. Herbert Hainer emphasized that Olise is a Bayern player and has a long-term contract with the club.

"Michael Olise is a Bayern player and has a long-term contract with the club. We are not a club that aims to sell its players," said Hainer.

These words clearly show that Bayern views Olise as one of the key figures in the team's future. The Munich club is not typically one to easily let go of its leading players. Especially when it concerns a young, developing footballer with great potential in the attacking line, the club acts with even more caution.

Olise has recently attracted attention with his speed, technique, ability to dribble past opponents, and creative movements in attack. He actively operates on the wing, providing width, creating chances, and influencing the outcome of matches in decisive moments. It is natural for a club like Real to be interested in such a footballer.

The Madrid club always monitors the most talented footballers in world football. When Florentino Pérez's name is mentioned in connection with the transfer market, fans usually expect big signings. Reports about a potential offer of around 150 million euros for Olise also caused significant discussion for this reason.

But Hainer responded to these talks very calmly and firmly. According to him, if Pérez is truly considering sending an offer, no such situation has occurred yet. At the same time, the Bayern president hinted that the Madrid side should not bother themselves unnecessarily.

"If Florentino Pérez wants to send us an offer—no such situation has occurred yet—he might as well not bother," quoted Hainer's words, Bayern Germany.

This statement is a very clear signal for the transfer market: Bayern does not plan to sell Olise. Of course, big money can change many things in football. But in the current situation, the Munich side wants to keep the footballer as an important part of their project.

For Real, this transfer will definitely not be easy. If the Madrid club shows serious interest in Olise, it will require not just a large sum, but a very strong sporting and financial offer to convince Bayern. Even then, the final decision will remain in the hands of the Munich side.

For Olise, such interest indicates his growing status in the market. Having a club like Real linked to a footballer who is proving himself at Bayern could be one of the significant recognitions in his career. But for now, he remains in the Munich side's plans.

Such situations add more intrigue to the summer transfer window. On one side, Real, prone to big signings; on the other, Bayern, wanting to keep its leaders. Such transfer disputes between two giants can become one of the most interesting plots in the football market.

For now, Bayern's position is very simple: Michael Olise is not for sale. Hainer's response came across to Pérez as diplomatic, but quite a firm "do not disturb." In football terms, the transfer door is currently locked, and the key remains in Munich.