Jose Mourinho Eager to Become Real Madrid Head Coach Sooner

World football is on the verge of one of the most sensational and exciting comebacks of the century. The famous and versatile specialist Jose Mourinho, who has captured the hearts of millions of fans, is very close to taking the reins of Real Madrid again. According to the latest exclusive information from the prestigious Diario AS, an agreement between the 'Royal Club' and the Portuguese genius was actually reached back in May. However, the official announcement of this historic appointment was slightly delayed because Madrid's wise leader Florentino Perez scheduled the next presidential elections for June 7.

It is said that such a wait and state of uncertainty did not sit well with Jose Mourinho, who always prefers speed. The Portuguese coach believes that due to these political processes, he has lost nearly two weeks of valuable time needed to prepare for the transfer market and the new season. During this period, he could have already arrived in the 'city of fairy tales', Madrid, and started leading the team towards new victories.

Now that all organizational matters and elections have successfully concluded, and Florentino Perez has once again occupied the presidential seat, Mourinho is demanding that the Real Madrid leadership accelerate the official procedures. If this agreement is officially announced, a new page will open in the history of world football — Mourinho will return to the Santiago Bernabeu after exactly a 13-year break. He will replace his former protege and coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who left the club after the completed 2025/26 season, and will try to lead the team to new heights.

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