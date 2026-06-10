Ibrahim Maza Vows to Defeat Messi at the World Cup

As the world's eyes turn once again to the most prestigious and intense sporting event on the planet—the FIFA World Cup—sensational statements from participating teams and their star representatives are further heightening fan excitement. In particular, Ibrahim Maza, a promising member of the Algeria national team and a talented midfielder for the German club Bayer Leverkusen, shared his plans and dreams ahead of the upcoming tournament. The young star's comments have caused a major stir in the world of sports.

Reflecting on the highly responsible and complex upcoming matches, particularly regarding their main group rival, Maza emphasized the importance of not falling for their unique tactical tricks:

“They use many provocations on the pitch to break their opponents mentally. However, we must remain completely calm in such situations, give our maximum effort, and play with intelligence. We will all see what happens on the green pitch in the coming days. InshaAllah, we are capable of defeating the great Lionel Messi and his team,” the player expressed with firm confidence in an exclusive interview with the famous international “Goal” publication.

Looking at the tournament schedule, the Algerian national team faces real battles ahead. The African representatives will play their first match on June 17 against the reigning world champions, Argentina. After this central clash, they will face the disciplined European side Austria and the Asian representative Jordan in the group stage.

It is worth noting that the highest and most successful result in the history of the Algerian national team at the World Cup was recorded back in 2014, when Brazil hosted the tournament. At that time, this brave team successfully passed the group stage for the first time in their history, reaching the Round of 16 and putting up a resilient fight against the future champions, Germany. We shall see if Ibrahim Maza and his teammates can overcome the Messi hurdle and create new history.

Follow the most intense matches of the World Cup, the new campaigns of Lionel Messi and Argentina, and the latest news on Ibrahim Maza at Bayer and the national team here with us on Zamin!