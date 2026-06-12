José Mourinho officially appointed as Real Madrid head coach

In the world of football, the transfer window is heating up not only with star players but also with unexpected moves by famous managers. While all eyes are currently on the World Cup matches in the Americas, one of the most sensational and exciting returns in club football history has been officially announced. The Real Madrid board has put an end to long-standing rumors surrounding various French and Spanish specialists, confirming that they have handed the reins of the team back to the legendary and unique José Mourinho. This news was met with great joy and surprise by 'Los Blancos' fans worldwide.

According to a statement on the 'Royal Club's' official pages, a long-term contract has been signed with the experienced Portuguese specialist — until the summer of 2029 The coach, famously nicknamed 'The Special One', will arrive at the Madrid superclub on July 13th of this year, the day the team's pre-season training camp and preparation processes begin, and will fully take charge.

From the 'Eagles' to the 'Los Blancos' camp

The 63-year-old Portuguese tactician enjoyed a successful spell in his homeland last season with Lisbon's Benfica. Now, he will replace Álvaro Arbeloa at the helm of the Madrid giants. Insiders report that for this major deal to materialize, the Real Madrid board paid a release clause of 15 million euros to the Lisbon 'Eagles'.

As Madrid fans know well, this is not José Mourinho's first visit to the Santiago Bernabéu. The Portuguese phenomenon previously managed Real Madrid (between 2010–2013), during which time he engaged in fierce battles against Guardiola's powerful Barcelona. With the club, he won the La Liga title with a record points tally, as well as the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de España.

José Mourinho is considered one of the most decorated coaches in football history. Throughout his career, in addition to Real Madrid, he has instilled a winning mentality in renowned teams such as Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Turkey's Fenerbahçe. Fans believe that with José's return, a new era of intense victories will begin in Madrid.

Follow the latest, exclusive, and sensational articles about José Mourinho's new transfers at Real Madrid, the team's pre-season matches, and European football here on Zamin!