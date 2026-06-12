Bayern Munich would not sell Michael Olise even for 500 million euros

·3·Sport
Bayern Munich would not sell Michael Olise even for 500 million euros

The intense battle between grand clubs in the European transfer market is entering a new phase. At the center of the current discussion is Bayern Munich and their talented attacking midfielder, Michael Olise. In recent days, the world press has reported that Real Madrid is ready to spend 150 million euros to sign the 24-year-old French star. However, the German giant has no intention of letting their leader go easily.

According to the prestigious French L'Équipe publication, the Munich club's management has put a sharp and definitive end to these transfer rumors.

“His value cannot be measured in money”

In an interview with the media this week, one of Bayern's high-ranking officials clearly expressed the club's position on this matter:

“Michael Olise is the future of our team, and he will not leave Munich even for a 200 million euro offer. His importance to us and his value on the pitch cannot simply be measured in money. Even if a club were to offer a record-breaking 500 million euros for him, we would not let him go.”

Another member of the German club's board of directors supported this view, noting that the French player will play a leading role in Bayern's long-term projects for the new era.

You can familiarize yourself with the transfer situation surrounding Michael Olise and the current plans of other grand clubs vying for him in the table below:

Interested clubs

Expected offer

Bayern's response

Main reason for no transfer

Real Madrid

150 million euros

Categorically rejected

Player is considered untouchable

Manchester City

Potential suitor

Not considered

Olise does not want to return to his former club

PSG (Paris)

Interest existed

Not up for discussion

Paris club does not want to spend large sums

Why were the Manchester City and PSG options rejected?

Insiders report that besides the Madrid giant, England's Manchester City and France's PSG could have shown serious interest in Michael Olise. However, the probability of these options materializing is very low.

The fact is that Olise played in the Manchester City academy system during the 2016/17 season. Returning to his former team is not part of the fast-paced midfielder's plans. As for the French champion PSG, as observers expected, they do not intend to waste exorbitant and unbelievable amounts of money on new signings in the upcoming transfer windows. They are focusing more on maintaining internal balance.

Analysis for fans: Bayern's firm stance indicates that the team is returning to the throne in European competitions. Olise staying in Munich will undoubtedly turn the club's attacking potential into an even more formidable force in the new season.

Follow the most expensive transfer debates in European football, the internal secrets of the Munich giant, and the most exclusive news from the world of sports with us on Zamin!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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