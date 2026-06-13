Mbappe says he is ready to win the World Cup with France even without scoring

Kylian Mbappé, the leader of the French national team, shared his thoughts ahead of the World Cup. Although personal records and goals are important to the 26-year-old striker, he emphasized that the main goal is to win the championship with the team.

In an interview with M6, Mbappé stated that he would be willing to go without scoring a single goal if it meant France winning the World Cup. These words show that the player values team success over personal statistics.

"If there was a chance to win the tournament without scoring a single goal, I would agree to it. I would be the first to start the celebration," said Mbappé.

For the French leader, this tournament will be another major test. He has already proven himself in World Cups, scored in decisive matches, and become one of the most important figures in the national team. However, this time Mbappé wants to focus not just on himself, but on the entire team.

He says that participating in the World Cup is a great joy in itself. At the same time, he considers helping young players, especially mentally, one of his duties.

"I am very happy to be participating in this World Cup. Helping young players, especially mentally, is important to me," said the French striker.

These words also mean that Mbappé's status in the national team has changed. He is no longer just a fast and prolific striker, but a leader for the youth, an important figure in the dressing room, and a player who knows the pressure of a major tournament well.

Mbappé has scored 12 goals in World Cups so far. This is a very high result. The record for the top scorer in the history of the World Cup belongs to former German striker Miroslav Klose, who scored a total of 16 goals.

Although the French star is approaching this record, he expressed a calm opinion on the matter. He admitted that it is nice to be among the top scorers, but said that the process of writing history is still ongoing.

"Being among the top scorers is a nice feeling. But most of them are much older. Of course, I also want to continue writing history," added Mbappé.

In fact, both paths are open for Mbappé: he can strive for personal records and win the World Cup with France once again. But his statement today made one thing clear — for the player, team championship is superior to any personal statistics.

The French national team is again seen as one of the main favorites in the World Cup. The squad has plenty of both experienced players and representatives of the new generation. Mbappé's leadership could be a major advantage for this team.

In major tournaments, goals and decisive actions are always expected from star players. But sometimes, for a championship, it is important not only to score goals but also to inspire the team, give confidence to the youth, and lead in difficult situations. Mbappé seems ready to take on exactly that role.

French fans are expecting more great games and historic moments from him. Whether Mbappé scores or not, if France ends up as champion, there is no doubt that he will be the first to start the celebration, as he said himself.