Will Lamine Yamal return to the squad before the World Cup opener?

·0·Sport
Will Lamine Yamal return to the squad before the World Cup opener?

As the world's eyes turn to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the biggest quadrennial football festival, great news has arrived for fans of the beautiful game. Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuente provided an update to the media regarding the health and recovery process of the team's star, FC Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal. According to the coach, who eased fans' concerns, the young talent is returning to action much faster than expected.

It is no exaggeration to say that Lamine, who has become the heartbeat of both the Catalan club and the Spanish national team, recovering from injury is a true celebration for 'La Roja' fans.

De la Fuente: "He is ahead of schedule"

The head coach happily noted that the 18-year-old's health is improving daily and that the recovery plan set by the medical staff is being completed ahead of schedule:

“Lamine Yamal is recovering faster than planned. Each passing day shows that his condition is improving further.

I am confident that Yamal will reach his optimal form before our first match at the World Cup and will help our team.”

It is worth noting that this young phenomenon is the most dangerous weapon in the Spanish national team's attack. His quick return to the pitch was crucial for a team aiming for high goals at the tournament.

Through the analytical table below, you can familiarize yourself with information regarding the Spain national team's first opponent in the 2026 World Cup group stage and their status as contenders:

National team star

Player's age

Head coach's opinion

2026 World Cup first match date

First opponent

Reigning World Champion

Lamine Yamal


(FC Barcelona)

18 years old

Will return to optimal


sporting form soon

June 15

Cape Verde

Argentina


national team

A quick start and the responsibility ahead

The Spain national team begins its journey in this major tournament on June 15. Their first group stage encounter will be against Cape Verde. As a reminder, Argentina is the current world champion, and Spain is clearly determined to reclaim that title. Having Yamal back in the squad will give them a major advantage.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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