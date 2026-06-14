Ruslan Pimenov: Uzbekistan national team will not advance from the group...

As the world's eyes turn to the pitches of North America and the 2026 World Cup, the biggest and most prestigious tournament of the beautiful game, enters its intense phase, international sports experts' comments are sparking major discussions among football fans. In particular, the prospects and upcoming matches of our national team, which has started a new era in Uzbek football by qualifying for this elite forum for the first time in history, are also in the spotlight of foreign experts.

Former skilled striker of the Russian national team, Ruslan Pimenov, shared his thoughts on the Uzbekistan national team's participation and group prospects in an interview with local media.

«Even a single victory is a huge achievement for our representatives»

According to the experienced former player, for our compatriots participating in such a high-level world championship for the first time in their history, winning at least once should be considered a very significant and historic success.

Ruslan Pimenov assessed the situation surrounding Uzbek football as follows: «If the Uzbekistan national team wins even once in these World Cup matches, it will be a wonderful and commendable result for them. Having analyzed the opponents in the group, I can say that Uzbek players are capable of earning valuable points in the crucial match against DR Congo. Even if that doesn't happen, it would be completely wrong to turn it into a national tragedy or view it as a major catastrophe».

Through the following special analytical table, you can get acquainted with the main opponents in the group where the Uzbekistan national team is placed and Ruslan Pimenov's expert predictions:

Tournament status for our representatives Estimated most favorable opponent Chance to earn points Chance to reach the play-offs Absolute favorites in the group Expert's general conclusion Historical first experience

(World Cup debut) DR Congo

(African representative) High

(At least 1 win) Low

(Difficult to advance) • Portugal

• Colombia Defeat is not a tragedy, it will be a great lesson

The Portugal and Colombia factor: «They are on a completely different level»

Continuing his remarks, the Russian expert called on fans to assess the real situation correctly. He emphasized that for Uzbekistan, this world championship will primarily serve as a great school and immense experience for the future. Therefore, it is natural that the first attempt may not go as smoothly as expected and could end unsuccessfully.

Pimenov was cautious about our representatives reaching the next stage, noting that it would be difficult for the Uzbekistan national team to advance to the 2026 World Cup play-offs (Round of 16). He pointed to the other two giants in the group as the reason: «We have to admit, the Portugal and Colombia national teams are currently giants in the football world with a completely different level, high speed, and strength», the former player concluded. However, football is a game full of surprises, and we believe our compatriots will fight bravely against any opponent!

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