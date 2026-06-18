How did James Rodriguez rate the Uzbekistan national team's performance?

·2·Sport
How did James Rodriguez rate the Uzbekistan national team's performance?

The group stage matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup are in full swing across North America. The historic day millions of our compatriots awaited with great excitement has arrived, and the Uzbekistan national team took to the pitch at a World Cup for the first time in its history. This historic encounter of the first group stage round took place at the magnificent Estadio Azteca in the world-famous Mexico City. The intense battle ended in a 3-1 victory for the experienced Colombia national team.

After the match, the captain of the Colombia national team, renowned midfielder James Rodriguez, shared his thoughts and sincere assessment of the performance of the Uzbekistan national team making their World Cup debut.

You can find the detailed views of the Colombian captain regarding our representatives and the upcoming schedule of our national team in the special sports table below:

Speaker and position

Main assessment of the Uzbekistan national team

Next opponent and match time

James Rodriguez


(Captain of the Colombia national team)

• A physically strong, determined, and tough-tackling team.


• They played very deep in defense.


• If they believe in themselves, they can achieve great results.

Portugal national team


• World Cup 2026, group stage, Matchday 2


Tuesday, June 23

"If they believe in themselves more, they can achieve good results"

In a post-match interview, the leader of the Colombians, James Rodriguez, gave special praise to the fighting spirit and physical condition of the Uzbek players. To the media's question, "James, what impression did the Uzbekistan national team leave on you?", the experienced star replied as follows:

"It is evident that they are a physically very strong team. They were very determined on the pitch, played tough when necessary, and played quite deep in the defensive line. I believe that if they start to believe more in their own strength and capabilities, they can achieve very good and positive results in the future."

Author of the historic first goal — Abbosbek Fayzullaev!

It is worth mentioning that our representatives put up a worthy resistance during the match. In the 60th minute, while the score was 1-0 in favor of Colombia, the national team's skilled winger Abbosbek Fayzullaev hit the opponent's goal accurately.

This goal was etched into history as the first-ever goal of the Uzbekistan national team in World Cup history, equalizing the score and bringing infinite joy to our fans. The beautiful combination and determined action clearly showed the high potential of our team.

Portugal awaits us ahead

The first exciting match at the World Cup is behind us. Now, the Uzbekistan national team under the guidance of experienced specialist and head coach Fabio Cannavaro will focus all its attention on the next important clash.

Our representatives will take the field against one of the world's strongest giants — the Portugal national team — as part of the second round of the 2026 World Cup group stage. This crucial encounter is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23 to take place.

Final conclusion of Zamin sports commentators:

The recognition from world football star James Rodriguez indicates that our boys are on the right track. The defeat in the first match should not break us; on the contrary, the historic goal and game at the Azteca provided us with great experience. We hope that Cannavaro's pupils will believe in themselves even more in the match against Portugal on Tuesday and amaze the whole world. Keep fighting, "White Wolves", we are with you!

Follow the hottest World Cup diary, exclusive reports from our national team's camp, and the next steps of our players at the Mundial always on the Zamin pages!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Brazil National Team Awaits Neymar's Return: Danilo Discusses His ImpactBrazil National Team Awaits Neymar's Return: Danilo Discusses His ImpactToday, 12:16Milan offers Borussia Dortmund legend for new projectMilan offers Borussia Dortmund legend for new projectToday, 12:13Abbosbek Fayzullayev reveals who he dedicated his goal toAbbosbek Fayzullayev reveals who he dedicated his goal toToday, 12:01Fayzullayev becomes the shortest goalscorer in 21st-century World CupsFayzullayev becomes the shortest goalscorer in 21st-century World CupsToday, 11:53President calls footballers true heroes of Uzbekistan (video)President calls footballers true heroes of Uzbekistan (video)Today, 11:44Marc Cucurella reveals why he chose Real Madrid: Mourinho's callMarc Cucurella reveals why he chose Real Madrid: Mourinho's callToday, 11:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Penalty controversy surrounding Abduqodir Husanov heats up again
Penalty controversy surrounding Abduqodir Husanov heats up again