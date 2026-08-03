Why Did a Developer Delete a Game Making $50,000 a Day?

·32·World
Why Did a Developer Delete a Game Making $50,000 a Day?

This guy is the famous "Flappy Bird" game creator, Vietnamese developer Dong Nguyen. His simple yet extremely popular game was developed in just three nights in May 2013.

Initially, almost no one paid attention to the game. However, by the beginning of 2014, "Flappy Bird" unexpectedly gained widespread popularity. Within a short time, millions of users downloaded and started playing it. As a result, the game became one of the most popular mobile games in the world.

With the rise in popularity, Dong Nguyen began earning approximately $50,000 a day. However, over time he realized that his project was having a negative impact on people's lives, fueling addiction in some users and causing them to waste valuable time.

Three screenshots showing different stages of the Flappy Bird game.

After that, the developer made an unexpected decision. First, he announced this on his social networks, "Flappy Bird" stating it would be deleted soon. A day later, putting human well-being above financial gain, he completely removed the game—which was generating tens of thousands of dollars a day—from the App Store and Google Play platforms.

Dong Nguyen's decision is still remembered as one of the most unusual and debated decisions in the tech industry. In his opinion, no financial success should outweigh human health and well-being.

Flappy BirdDong NguyenMobile GamesTech NewsApp Store
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