Arman Tsarukyan submits Indian blogger in just two minutes (video)

·51·Sport
Arman Tsarukyan submits Indian blogger in just two minutes (video)

Arman Tsarukyan, one of the top contenders in the UFC lightweight division, has returned to action after a long break. However, this time he competed not in the octagon, but in a grappling match, quickly submitting an Indian fitness blogger with over 12 million followers.

The bout lasted just a little over two minutes. Tsarukyan took his opponent down three times and ultimately finished the fight with a submission hold.

Only one UFC fight in 27 months

Arman Tsarukyan has stepped into the UFC octagon only once over the past 27 months. Because of this, his participation in the Hype FC tournament in his historical homeland generated massive interest among fans.

The bout was held under grappling rules rather than mixed martial arts. Strikes are prohibited in such contests, and victory is achieved through control, points, or forcing the opponent to submit via joint locks or chokes.

Tsarukyan's opponent was not a professional fighter. Therefore, the disparity in skill levels was evident even before the match began.

12 million followers could not replace experience

Ankit Baiyanpuri from India is famous for his fitness content on social media. More than 12 million people follow his pages.

However, the blogger had virtually no experience in professional combat sports. This difference was noticeable from the very first seconds of the bout.

Tsarukyan did not allow his opponent to maintain distance or execute any game plan. In a short span of time, he took Baiyanpuri down three times and completely dominated on the ground.

A submission hold ended the fight

A little over two minutes in, the UFC fighter launched the decisive attack. Tsarukyan controlled his opponent's arm and applied an armlock.

Baiyanpuri could no longer continue defending and was forced to tap out. Thus, Tsarukyan secured an early victory.

The quick script of the match was no surprise: Tsarukyan is a professional UFC fighter known for his high-level wrestling and ground technique, whereas his opponent is primarily known as a fitness blogger.

This victory will not affect the UFC rankings

The result at the Hype FC tournament will not count toward Tsarukyan's professional MMA record or UFC ranking, as the bout was an exhibition match organized under grappling rules.

Nevertheless, the encounter allowed the fighter to feel the competitive atmosphere, showcase his physical condition, and make another appearance in front of fans.

Now the main question is not about the victory over the blogger: when will Tsarukyan return to the UFC octagon and will he get the chance to fight for the lightweight championship?

Who do you think Tsarukyan should fight next? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with sports fans on Telegram or other social media!

Arman TsarukyanUFCAnkit BaiyanpuriHype FCIndia
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