Stirling Shocks UFC: Blachowicz Stopped in Round 1

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Stirling Shocks UFC: Blachowicz Stopped in Round 1

The second co-main event of UFC Fight Night 283 in Belgrade ended in a massive upset. New Zealand fighter Navaho Stirling secured the biggest victory of his career by stopping former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz via technical knockout in the first round.

Taking the fight on short notice, the 28-year-old fighter erased a vast gap in experience and rankings. Before the bout, Blachowicz was ranked 4th in the division, while Stirling sat at 9th.

One punch completely changed the fight

In the opening round, the fighters mostly searched for distance while standing. Blachowicz tried to rely on his experience and powerful kicks, while Stirling applied pressure with his speed and mobility.

In the decisive moment, the New Zealand fighter caught Blachowicz off balance with a heavy strike, forcing him to backpedal across the octagon. Once the Pole fell, Stirling landed a flurry of ground-and-pound strikes, opening a severe cut on his face. The referee deemed continuation too dangerous and waved off the contest.

Thus, Stirling — who stepped in on short notice as a replacement — finished the former champion in the very first round.

Three last fights — three technical knockouts

The victory in Belgrade marked Stirling's third consecutive stoppage win inside the UFC. Previously, he had also finished Bruno Lopes and Ion Cutelaba with strikes.

Following the result against Blachowicz, Stirling's winning streak in the UFC reached six fights. He remains undefeated in the organization and could now break into the light heavyweight top five.

This victory transforms him from a mere prospect into a serious contender in the championship race. For the first time, the 28-year-old athlete faced a top-ranked former champion and delivered a statement performance despite heavy pressure.

Blachowicz's winless streak continues

43-year-old Jan Blachowicz last secured a victory in May 2022, defeating Aleksandar Rakic via third-round TKO after the opponent suffered a knee injury.

Since then, the Polish fighter drew against Magomed Ankalaev and Bogdan Guskov while suffering decision losses to Alex Pereira and Carlos Ulberg. The defeat to Stirling extends his winless run to five fights — 3 losses and 2 draws.

Blachowicz captured the UFC light heavyweight title by knocking out Dominick Reyes in 2020. He later successfully defended his belt against Israel Adesanya, before losing it to Glover Teixeira in 2021.

Blachowicz was originally scheduled to fight Guskov

Initially, a rematch between Jan Blachowicz and Uzbekistan's Bogdan Guskov was planned for the Belgrade card. Their first meeting in December 2025 ended in a majority draw.

However, after Khalil Rountree got injured, Guskov was booked for a major fight against Magomed Ankalaev. Left without an opponent, Blachowicz saw Navaho Stirling step in on short notice to fill the void.

As a result of the opponent shuffle, Guskov missed out on the Belgrade rematch, while Stirling grabbed a career-altering opportunity — and made the absolute most of it.

A new contender emerges at light heavyweight

Stopping an experienced and highly ranked opponent like Blachowicz in the first round is expected to launch Stirling into the division elite. He could now be matched against a top-five opponent or another title contender.

The situation is much more complex for Blachowicz. Following a winless skid lasting over four years, the former champion faces a major crossroads regarding his next step: taking another fight or making a definitive decision about his career.

One thing in Belgrade became certain: Navaho Stirling is no longer just a future prospect, but a real force to be reckoned with at light heavyweight.

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UFCNavaho StirlingJan BlachowiczBelgrade
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