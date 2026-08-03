Sevilla sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Fran González

Spanish club Sevilla have officially announced the signing of talented goalkeeper Fran González from Real Madrid. The 21-year-old shot-stopper has signed a long-term contract with the Andalusian club until the summer of 2031. This transfer is an important part of Sevilla's squad renovation cycle in the summer transfer window, according to Goal.com .

According to Goal.com, Sevilla will initially pay €1 million for the transfer of the León-born goalkeeper. The deal also includes the transfer of 50% of the player's economic rights to the Andalusian club, along with various conditional bonuses. This financial structure has recently become a standard approach in negotiations between the two Spanish giants.

New team and preparation process

Fran González has already traveled to Garderen, Netherlands, to join his new teammates. The Sevilla first team's pre-season training camp for the new La Liga campaign is currently underway there. For the young goalkeeper, this transfer is a major step in his career and a great opportunity to prove himself.

In the 2024/25 season, the player made his senior team debut for Real Madrid in a home match against Valencia. However, due to extremely high competition in the capital club and the presence of experienced goalkeepers, González chose the Sevilla project for his development.

Real Madrid retain advantage in contract

Although the Real Madrid management allowed the young goalkeeper to leave, they did not miss the chance to control his future. The club managed to include a buy-back clause in the contract, valid during the next three transfer windows. This way, Madrid insured against the potential future growth of their academy graduate.

According to this clause, Real Madrid will have the right to buy Fran González back in the future for a fee ranging from €3 million to €5 million. The price variation depends on which transfer window the decision is made in. In an official statement released on Sunday evening, Real Madrid thanked their former goalkeeper for his services.