Abbosbek Fayzullayev sets unique historical record at World Cup 2026

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Abbosbek Fayzullayev sets unique historical record at World Cup 2026

Although the Uzbekistan national team lost 1-3 to Colombia in their debut match of the 2026 World Cup, our attacker Abbosbek Fayzullayev entered the annals of world football with a unique achievement.

Record of the century: A goal by a 167 cm player

According to experts from the Opta Sports statistics center, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, who scored the only response goal for our team in the match, became the shortest player to score a header at the World Cup in the 21st century in history. The talented footballer stands at just 167 centimeters. Additionally, he became the author of Uzbekistan's first-ever goal at the World Cup.

Thoughts of the protagonists on the match

Abbosbek Fayzullayev:

«The result was very disappointing for us, especially since we had the chance to get at least one point. After the nerves of the first half, we played much more confidently in the second, but the second goal conceded due to our own mistake hit us hard. I want to thank all the fans who came to the stadium and watched us on screen. Now all our focus will be on the remaining two matches».

Dmitriy An (the player's first coach):

«Abbos created real history and made his contribution to our country's football. He has always had a strong instinct for scoring. Even though he wasn't very tall as a child, he scored very important headers during the qualifying stages. I am proud of my pupil», the specialist told the Russian publication Championat.

Fayzullayev's overall statistics for the Uzbekistan national team:

  • Appearances: 33

  • Goals scored: 9

  • Assists: 2

Fabio Cannavaro's pupils will continue to fight to rectify the situation in the two decisive remaining group stage matches.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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