Switzerland Secure Big Win Over Bosnia

The group stage matches of the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, continue to provide unforgettable moments for millions of fans. In the next intense clash of Group B's second round, the national teams of Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina faced off. After a first half characterized by caution and strong defense, the second half turned into a goal show, where Murat Yakin's pupils celebrated a convincing and large 4-1 victory.

Second-half goal show and a red card

For most of the match, both teams displayed disciplined play in their defensive lines. However, the situation on the pitch changed completely in the final quarter. In the 74th minute, the skilled Swiss forward Johan Manzambi hit the target accurately to open the scoring.

Following this goal, the Bosnians pushed forward with all their might to restore balance, but in the 80th minute, defender Muharemovich was sent off with a straight red card for aggression. With a numerical advantage, the Swiss players increased their offensive pressure. Shortly after, in the 84th minute, Ruben Vargas, who came on as a substitute, extended the lead to two. In a subsequent attack in the 90th minute, Johan Manzambi showed high skill once again, completing his brace — 3-0.

The added stoppage time provided unexpected drama for the fans of both teams. In the final seconds, Ermin Mahmić, refusing to give up for Bosnia and Herzegovina, scored in the 90+3 minute to slightly reduce the deficit. However, the final word belonged to the captain of the Swiss national team, Granit Xhaka. In the 90+8 minute, he calmly converted a penalty to put the final touch on the match — 4-1.

Following this important victory, Murat Yakin's Switzerland team increased their points to 4, becoming the sole leaders of Group B. The Bosnians, after this defeat, find themselves in a difficult position on the road to the playoffs. In the second clash of this group, the national teams of Mexico and South Korea will face each other.

Match summary and lineups:

Switzerland: Kobel, Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Ryder (Vargas, 71), Ebisher (Sou, 71), Xhaka, Freuler, Ndoy, Embolo.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Vasil, Dedic, Katic, Muharemovich, Kolashinac, Tahirovic, Memisevic, Alajbegovic (Mahmic, 90+1), Sunjic, Demirovic (Lukic, 86), Dzeko (Bajrateravic, 64).

Goals: Manzambi (74, 90), Vargas (84), Xhaka (90+7) — Mahmic (90+3).

Dismissals: Muharemovich (80).

Final conclusion from Zamin sports commentators: The Swiss national team displayed true European quality and disciplined football, securing a deserved and large victory. While the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team showed brave resistance until the 80th minute, the red card and numerical disadvantage completely ruined their plans. Murat Yakin's pupils have taken a huge step toward advancing from the group.

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