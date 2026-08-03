Real Madrid Wound Heals: Xabi Alonso Opens New Page at Chelsea

Xabi Alonso stated that his short and painful period at Real Madrid is now behind him. The Spanish manager did not hide that leaving the Madrid club left a mark on his heart, but he now accepts this experience as an important lesson rather than a defeat.

The 44-year-old coach faces a new and difficult challenge: he must rebuild Chelsea after a complicated season, restoring a clear playing style and a winning mentality to the team.

Departure from Real Madrid left a mark on his heart

Alonso admitted that while he hasn't suffered many severe blows in his managerial career, parting ways with Real Madrid had a serious impact on him.

"The wound at Real is healed. Now I am ready to enjoy the new challenge," he said.

The coach noted that after his failure in Madrid, he conducted a thorough analysis of his work. Alonso thought a lot not only about tactical decisions but also about what he could do better in working with players and managing relationships within the team.

The dream job ended in seven months

Xabi Alonso took over as Real Madrid head coach in May 2025, succeeding Carlo Ancelotti. However, his tenure in Madrid did not even reach eight months.

On January 12, 2026, Real Madrid announced parting ways with Alonso by mutual agreement. The decision was made following the team's defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final. According to BBC reports, the coach also faced disagreements with certain key players and the club management.

This was an unexpected turn for Alonso. He had arrived in Madrid as one of Europe's most promising managers after leading Bayer Leverkusen to their first-ever German Bundesliga title, but was unable to fully implement his ideas in the star-studded squad.

Chelsea gave him a second big opportunity

The London club officially announced the appointment of Xabi Alonso as head coach on May 17. He began his duties on July 1, 2026, and signed a four-year contract with Chelsea, meaning the deal runs until the summer of 2030.

Following his appointment, Alonso called Chelsea one of the biggest clubs in world football. He stated that his goals align with the club's management and that he wants to bring the team back to regularly competing for trophies.

The coach admitted his mistakes

The most important aspect of Alonso's words is that he is not explaining his failure at Real Madrid solely through external factors. The Spanish specialist said he critically evaluated his decisions and drew conclusions from that period.

In his opinion, disappointments and defeats sometimes teach a person more than victories. The coach emphasized that he used the short break to recharge his energy and has now approached the new project with a different approach.

Why is the task at Chelsea not easy?

Alonso has taken charge of a club in need of stability. Chelsea changed several managers during the 2025/26 season and failed to show the expected results. The club hopes that the new manager's tactical knowledge, leadership qualities, and management style will change the situation.

The Spanish specialist's first tasks will be:

creating a trustworthy environment among the players;

instilling a clear and understandable playing philosophy in the team;

finding a balance between youth and experienced players;

returning Chelsea to the Champions League and the race for trophies.

Alonso emphasized the need to give the team "spirit and purpose" at Chelsea, stating that the collective must take priority over personal interests.

Will the defeat at Real make him stronger?

While his historic success at Bayer Leverkusen showed what Alonso is capable of, his seven months at Real Madrid exposed his vulnerabilities. Now, the results at Chelsea will show how well the Spanish specialist has absorbed those lessons.

His wound in Madrid may be healed. But in London, fans expect results, not memories. For Alonso, the true evaluation of this new stage will take place on the pitch.

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