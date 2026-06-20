Why is Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya on the bench for Spain?

·25·Sport
Why is Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya on the bench for Spain?

Although the Spanish national team has one of the strongest squads for the 2026 World Cup, the issue of the team's starting goalkeeper is causing heated debates among experts and fans. David Raya, who has become one of Europe's best goalkeepers with London's Arsenal, currently remains surprisingly on the bench for the national team. Head coach Luis de la Fuente remains firm in his choice of Unai Simon despite all the criticism. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

While statistical data speaks in favor of the Arsenal goalkeeper, the coach's unwavering decision surprises many. According to Goal.com, not only Arsenal fans but also Barcelona supporters cannot understand why skilled goalkeepers like David Raya and Joan Garcia remain in the shadow of Unai Simon. These objections intensified especially after Spain's goalless draw against Cape Verde in the first round of the group stage.

Europe's best goalkeeper

Last season, David Raya recorded the best stats not only in the English Premier League but across all of Europe. The 30-year-old goalkeeper won the Premier League "Golden Glove" for the third consecutive time. He appeared in 37 matches, keeping 19 clean sheets and conceding only 26 goals. This result was a decisive factor in Arsenal's long-awaited championship title.

Raya's skill is not limited to the domestic league. He also performed at a high level in last season's Champions League, keeping clean sheets in 9 out of 14 matches. His saves in games against Manchester United, Brighton, and Chelsea, as well as his miraculous saves against West Ham, remain etched in fans' memories. Nevertheless, Luis de la Fuente continues to rely on his "trusted" number one goalkeeper, Unai Simon.

The coach's choice and competition

Statistically, Unai Simon is not even the second-best goalkeeper in the Spanish national team's records. Joan Garcia holds the second spot after Raya with 15 clean sheets. However, the coach's views on tactical flexibility and style of play are working in Simon's favor. The coach prioritizes team hierarchy and stability above all else.

Whether the Spanish national team's upcoming World Cup matches will open doors of opportunity for David Raya remains to be seen. For now, Europe's best goalkeeper is forced to defend his country's honor from the substitute bench. This situation leaves the football community asking: "True skill or coach's trust?"

ArsenalDavid RayaSpainFootballWorld Cup
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