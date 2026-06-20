Lamine Yamal reveals his choice between Messi and Neymar

·48·Sport
Lamine Yamal reveals his choice between Messi and Neymar

Lamine Yamal, the young star of Barcelona and the Spanish national team, shared his thoughts on one of modern football's most debated topics — the greatest football player in history. The young talent highlighted the differences between Lionel Messi and Neymar, revealing who serves as a greater role model for him. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

In an interview with RTVE, Yamal emphasized that he considers the Argentine legend Lionel Messi the greatest figure in football history. According to him, every game Messi plays proves his peerless nature, and there can be no doubt about this. "If anyone has doubts, they are simply looking for excuses," the young forward added.

The concept of idol and ideal

Interestingly, while Messi is recognized as the greatest in history, Yamal's personal idol turned out to be another player. Lamine admitted that the Brazilian Neymar played a significant role in shaping his playing style. Neymar's influence is clearly visible in his bold dribbling and technique for bypassing defenders.

"My idol is Neymar because watching his game gives me pleasure. But Messi is the best; there is no room for debate on that," Yamal explained. According to Goal.com, the young footballer strives to replicate the Brazilian star's creativity in his game, but places Messi first in terms of achievement.

Currently with the Spanish national team, Yamal also touched upon his physical condition. Having recently returned from injury, the player stated that he will act with caution in the upcoming match against Saudi Arabia. In his opinion, playing a full 90 minutes at this stage would be premature and a risky decision.

"The adaptation process is ongoing. I am ready to play as much as the coach gives me, but I think it's still too early to spend the entire game on the pitch," says Yamal. He also admitted that he feared missing out on the national team roster due to the injury and thought only about the tournament during his recovery.

Lamine Yamal's sincere confession sparked wide discussions on social networks. Many experts note that the legacy of Barcelona's former stars is indeed harmonized in his playing style. Yamal is gaining fans' attention not only for his skill but also for his respect for the great footballers who came before him.

Lamine YamalLionel MessiNeymarBarcelonaFootball
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