Dalot: "Everyone knows how Cristiano responds to criticism"

·2·Sport
Dalot: "Everyone knows how Cristiano responds to criticism"

Portugal national team defender Diogo Dalot shared his thoughts on the chatter and criticism surrounding his teammate and captain Cristiano Ronaldo. Dalot emphasized that Ronaldo's vast experience remains one of the most important factors for the team.

Statement by Diogo Dalot

According to the player, pressure and criticism are natural in major tournaments like the World Cup:

"Everyone knows how Cristiano responds to criticism. He has over 20 years of experience with the national team. I believe Ronaldo brings confidence to the team. Criticism is part of the game, especially considering that the tournament we are participating in is one of the biggest, perhaps the biggest in the world."

Key highlights from the interview

Dalot mentioned the following points regarding the internal atmosphere in the Portugal camp and the team's attitude toward the captain:

  • Mutual trust remains stable: The players' trust in Ronaldo and the striker's trust in the entire team have never changed and will remain so in the future.

  • Psychological composure: Ronaldo's mere presence in the squad gives his teammates additional confidence and a sense of boldness.

  • Maximum readiness: Having faced numerous trials throughout his career, the legendary footballer is always ready to play against any opponent in the national team jersey.

As a reminder, the Portugal national team will face the Uzbekistan national team in the 2nd round of the group stage. The match is scheduled for June 23 at 22:00 Tashkent time.

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