Neymar Returns: Brazilian Star Expected to Play Against Scotland

·6·Sport
Neymar Returns: Brazilian Star Expected to Play Against Scotland

The Brazilian national team has received great news ahead of a decisive group stage match in the 2026 World Cup. The team leader and main star, Neymar, has recovered from his injury and returned to full training. The experienced forward, who missed the first two matches of the tournament due to calf issues, is expected to feature in the match against Scotland. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

On Saturday, Neymar began ball-work exercises at the training base in New Jersey. This has sparked great hope among Brazilian fans, as the "Selesao" had been facing significant difficulties in the attacking line without their number ten. According to Goal.com, the player has successfully completed the final stage of his rehabilitation process.

Ancelotti's Decision and Recovery Process

Brazil's head coach Carlo Ancelotti gave an official statement on Neymar's condition following the victory over Haiti. While the Italian specialist has been cautious with his star, he confirmed that it is time for his return. According to the plan, the 34-year-old forward will join the team's full tactical training starting Monday.

"Neymar will train individually tomorrow and with the whole team from Monday. He will be ready for the game against Scotland," said Ancelotti. This news is crucial for Brazil not only tactically but also psychologically. Although the squad includes talented players like Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha, Neymar's creativity and experience on the pitch are of decisive importance.

As a reminder, Neymar was diagnosed with a second-degree calf muscle strain. Initial forecasts suggested recovery would take up to three weeks, but the player's body recovered faster than expected. He is accompanied in training by defender Alex Sandro.

Group Situation and the Step Toward a Sixth Championship

Brazil currently leads Group C with four points. After a draw with Morocco and a confident victory against Haiti, the five-time world champions have almost secured their place in the playoffs. A draw against Scotland would also take them to the next stage, but with Neymar, the team aims to finish the group in first place.

Neymar's return could be one of the key factors for Brazil on the path to their sixth World Cup title. This World Cup, taking place on North American soil, is seen as one of the final opportunities for the legendary forward. If no unexpected setbacks occur, fans can enjoy Neymar's magic again in Wednesday's match in Miami.

NeymarBrazilWorld Cup 2026FootballCarlo Ancelotti
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