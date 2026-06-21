Arsenal and England's Secret Weapon: How Declan Rice Became a Master

·22·Sport
Arsenal and England's Secret Weapon: How Declan Rice Became a Master

In modern football, set pieces are becoming one of the most decisive factors in determining the outcome of a match. Specifically, Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice has unexpectedly become a true specialist in delivering corner kicks. His skill in this area is paying off not only at the club level but also in World Cup qualifying matches. This is reported by Goal.com reports states.

Arsenal's set-piece coach Nico Jover is the primary architect of this revolution. According to Goal.com, it was Jover who made the unexpected decision regarding Declan Rice. The player, previously known only for his defensive contributions, has now become a key figure in enhancing the team's attacking potential. Gary Neville even jokingly called Jover "the most annoying man in football" for constantly rattling opposing defenders.

Nico Jover's expertise and Rice's new dimensions

Declan Rice emphasized in an interview that these changes were no accident. "I never used to take corners. But Nico Jover and Mikel Arteta saw an ability in me that others didn't. They believed I could deliver the ball to the right spot just like Bukayo Saka," the player told BBC Sport.

Now, when Declan Rice approaches the corner flag, his confidence is higher than ever. He says that every time he nears the ball, he believes he will provide a goal-scoring assist or create a dangerous chance. This mindset is also benefiting the England national team. Specifically, in the 4-2 victory over Croatia, Rice's delivery was converted into a goal by Harry Kane.

Thomas Tuchel and updates in the England national team

England's new head coach Thomas Tuchel is also attempting to bring the high intensity and tactical discipline of the Premier League to the national team. During training sessions in Kansas City, special time is being allocated to working on set pieces. According to Rice, the team has a clear game plan, and the players know exactly where he will deliver the ball.

Goals from set pieces played a major role in Arsenal's success in their first title race in twenty years. Now, this experience is being transferred to the international stage. For English fans, this is very encouraging, as a single precise strike can decide everything in major tournaments.

In conclusion, Declan Rice's transformation demonstrates how crucial the coaching staff's role is in modern football. For Arsenal and England, set pieces are no longer just an opportunity, but a primary weapon for defeating the opponent.

ArsenalDeclan RiceEnglandFootballPremier League
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