Luis de la Fuente says comparing Lamine Yamal to Lionel Messi is a mistake

·5·Sport
Luis de la Fuente says comparing Lamine Yamal to Lionel Messi is a mistake

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has commented on the hype surrounding Barcelona and national team youngster Lamine Yamal. The specialist believes that comparing the 18-year-old talent to football legends like Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona is a big mistake. According to the coach, such parallels could negatively impact the young player's development. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, while De la Fuente avoids likening Lamine Yamal to football icons, he recognizes his unique talent. The coach compared the young winger's skill to great figures in the world of art — Michelangelo and Salvador Dalí. He noted that for "geniuses" like Yamal, things that seem supernatural to ordinary people are normal.

Genius and the development stage

"It would be a mistake to compare him with anyone. He is only 18, in the process of developing and growing. We must allow him to follow his own path. Players like Lamine, who stand out from others, are prepared for any pressure. They are considered geniuses like Michelangelo," the Spain coach stated at the press conference.

Currently, the Spanish national team is preparing for a match against Saudi Arabia. The team's main focus is specifically on Yamal's physical condition. Recovering from a muscle injury sustained in April, the player played only 20 minutes in the game against Cape Verde. While fans and experts want to see him in the starting lineup, the coach is prioritizing caution.

Lamine Yamal himself has admitted that he is not yet ready to play a full 90 minutes at full strength. Luis de la Fuente said that the winger's playing time in the next match will be determined based on medical indicators and the match situation. According to him, it is important to maintain a balance between the player's health and the benefit he brings to the team.

Team atmosphere

Speaking about the internal atmosphere in the national team camp, the coach stated that the great attention paid to Yamal does not negatively affect other experienced players. He said the team is united and all players correctly understand the young star's role. Although the team was slightly demoralized after the draw in the first match, the criticism is further motivating the players.

The Spanish national team aims to win the clash with Saudi Arabia and restore its position. Lamine Yamal's appearance and performance remain the center of attention not only for Spain but for the entire global football community. The coaching staff is striving not to put the young talent's health at risk.

Lamine YamalSpainLuis de la FuenteLionel MessiBarcelona
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