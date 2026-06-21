Lamine Yamal is taking Lionel Messi's place: Saudi Arabia coach gives high praise

·50·Sport
Lamine Yamal is taking Lionel Messi's place: Saudi Arabia coach gives high praise

The young star of Barcelona and the Spain national team, Lamine Yamal, continues to amaze the world football community. The 18-year-old winger's movements on the pitch and his level of play have made him the heir to the legendary Lionel Messi in the eyes of many experts. The latest high praise came from the head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team, Georgios Donis. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In an interview ahead of the upcoming clash between Spain and Saudi Arabia, Donis called the young talent the greatest prospect of the current era. According to Goal.com, while analyzing Lamine Yamal's performances for Barcelona, the coach noted that he has begun to fill the void left by Lionel Messi in the most worthy manner.

Maturity and intellect: Yamal's main advantage

According to Georgios Donis, the aspect that sets Lamine Yamal apart from other young players is not just technical skill or speed, but his vision and understanding of the game. The coach emphasizes that this level of football intelligence is usually characteristic of veteran players with many years of experience.

"I have not seen another player at this age who can make such a big difference and play with such quality and maturity. For me, the most important thing is not his skill, but the fact that he knows exactly what to do in every situation. That is exactly what sets him apart from others," the Saudi Arabia coach added.

Drawing on his experience, Donis stated that it is fully justified to compare Lamine Yamal to Lionel Messi. He recalled the time he managed the Cypriot club APOEL and played against Barcelona and Lionel Messi. According to the coach, the impact the Argentine star showed back then can be seen in Yamal's actions today.

Lamine Yamal's rapid growth is being hailed as a great gift not only for Barcelona but for the entire football world. The dangerous situations he creates and the goals he scores in every match have already made him one of the strongest forwards in Europe.

Currently, the football community has no doubt that the young winger will become a multiple-time Ballon d'Or winner like Lionel Messi in the future. Such recognition from experienced experts like Georgios Donis is evidence of how high Lamine Yamal has risen in the hierarchy of world football.

Lamine YamalBarcelonaLionel MessiSpainFootball
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