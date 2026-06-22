Michael Owen: I wouldn't be surprised if Ronaldo scores a hat-trick against Uzbekistan

The upcoming match between the Uzbekistan and Portugal national teams, both placed in Group K of the 2026 World Cup, is currently the center of attention for football fans and experts worldwide. While Uzbekistan, as a tournament debutant, has intrigued many with its untapped potential, Portugal has come under scrutiny following an unexpected result in the first round.

Portugal's misfortune and the pressure on Ronaldo

Recognized as one of the tournament favorites, the Portugal national team caused a major sensation by drawing with the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the opening round. This result was sharply received by the football community.

In particular, Cristiano Ronaldo's lackluster performance—having set an absolute record by appearing in his sixth World Cup alongside Lionel Messi—sparked widespread criticism. Experts began to doubt the overall potential and prospects of the Portuguese national team. In this situation, the second-round match against Uzbekistan is of utmost importance for the Portuguese.

Michael Owen stands by his former teammate

World football legend and famous English goalscorer Michael Owen gave an interview to Goal ahead of the Uzbekistan-Portugal clash. Having played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United, Owen believes that despite the criticism, Cristiano can prove himself in the match against Uzbekistan:

"Before Portugal's first game, the fact that Lionel Messi scored three goals for Argentina didn't inspire Ronaldo to score. It wasn't easy for him to accept this. But I don't agree with the criticism of Ronaldo. Hasn't Cristiano always been like this? Especially in recent years. He has never been very active in team play, but he can completely change the situation on the pitch at a decisive moment. It's very easy to blame him for everything when he doesn't score. But how many times has he silenced the critics in the very next game? I wouldn't be surprised at all if Cristiano Ronaldo scores a hat-trick in the match against the Uzbekistan national team."

Match time and venue

The historic clash between the Uzbekistan and Portugal national teams will begin on June 23 at 22:00 Tashkent time. This exciting encounter will be hosted at a luxurious stadium in Houston, USA.