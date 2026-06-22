Mohamed Salah delivers Egypt's first World Cup victory

The Egypt national team secured their first-ever victory in World Cup history with a 3-1 win over New Zealand in Vancouver. The main architect of this historic result was Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who not only scored but also provided assists to decide the game's outcome. According to Goal.com, reports .

The match began with unexpected difficulties for the Egyptians. In the 15th minute, Finn Surman headed in a corner to put New Zealand ahead. Goal.com reports that gaps in Egypt's defense and a mistake during a set-piece put the "Pharaohs" in a precarious position.

The second-half turnaround

After struggling to find their rhythm in the first half, the Egypt national team showed a completely different performance after the break. In the 58th minute, Mostafa Ziko equalized, giving his team confidence. Shortly after, Mohamed Salah took center stage, executing a brilliant combination with Ziko and scoring with his trademark powerful left-footed strike to put Egypt in the lead.

Towards the end of the match, Mahmoud Trezeguet sealed the final score by converting a pass from Salah. This victory puts Egypt at the top of Group G with four points. It is worth noting that the team drew with Belgium in the first round.

After the match, Mohamed Salah shared his thoughts: "This is a great achievement for all the players. A wonderful victory and a great atmosphere. Now, the next match is of great importance for us." The captain highly rated his team's chances of reaching the knockout stage.

This victory marks a true turning point for Egyptian football. After years of attempts, the team has finally secured three points at the World Cup. Thousands of Egyptian fans gathered at the stadium in Vancouver witnessed this historic moment.