World Cup Sensation: Uzbekistan Name and Flag on Ice Creams

Ice creams featuring the name of Uzbekistan are now being sold in the regions hosting the World Cup.

In the World Cup 2026 hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada, the Uzbekistan national team played its first-ever match after a long 34-year wait. In the opening match, our team faced Colombia and lost 3-1.

Despite this, after the match, attention shifted not only to the result but also to the growing interest in Uzbekistan.

In particular, emotional moments of a young fan named Isfandiyor in the stands went viral on social media, further increasing attention toward our national team.

Additionally, videos are circulating showing various products featuring the Uzbekistan flag and national team symbols appearing in the host countries. The fact that ice creams are among them is sparking great interest among fans.

This situation indicates that the name of Uzbekistan is being mentioned more and more on the international stage.