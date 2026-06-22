Argentina National Team Unites Around Lionel Messi: Scaloni Puts an End to Fake News

·71·Sport
Argentina National Team Unites Around Lionel Messi: Scaloni Puts an End to Fake News

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni addressed the internal team atmosphere and the unpleasant rumors surrounding captain Lionel Messi ahead of the next matches in the championship. In recent days, baseless information regarding the player's family spreading across social networks and some media outlets caused a significant stir in the team camp. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

Specifically, fake news about the death of Jorge, the father of Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, shocked the Argentine football community. Following the spread of this fake news, the player's family was forced to issue an official statement. It was revealed that Jorge is currently receiving medical treatment and his health is improving. According to ESPN, this incident also affected the team's preparations for the match against Austria.

Resignations Following the Fake News

The conflict began when Florencia Pena, a presenter for Luzu TV, announced unconfirmed information about the death of Messi's father during a live broadcast. The news quickly went viral and spread worldwide. As a result, the presenter resigned from her position. According to her, the production team had passed incorrect information into her earpiece.

The channel's management also took strict measures regarding this gross error. Producer Nicolas Okiato confirmed that several employees involved in the incident were fired. Such a situation, occurring while Lionel Messi is participating in his sixth World Cup, could have put pressure on the player's mental state, but the team decided to support him.

Scaloni's Reaction and Team Unity

At a press conference held in Arlington, Texas, before the match, Lionel Scaloni emphasized that the team is more united than ever. "We are doing well and are ready for tomorrow's match. We believe the team can overcome any good or bad situations together. Being among friends is always good, and Messi feels that," the coach said.

According to Goal.com, the Argentina national team defeated Algeria 3-0 in the first round of the group stage. In that match, Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick, demonstrating his peak sporting form. Now, the "Albiceleste" aim to win the match against Austria and secure their playoff spot ahead of schedule.

Every Argentina match also sparks great interest among Uzbek football fans. In particular, Messi's participation in the latest major tournaments and the events surrounding him are widely discussed on social networks. The team led by Scaloni is trying to focus on the result on the pitch despite such external pressures.

ArgentinaLionel MessiLionel ScaloniWorld CupFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Cannavaro: We are not afraid of Portugal, there is no friendship on the pitchCannavaro: We are not afraid of Portugal, there is no friendship on the pitchToday, 14:22WC 2026: Four exciting matches todayWC 2026: Four exciting matches todayToday, 14:21Fabio Cannavaro: Every Mistake Costs Dearly at This LevelFabio Cannavaro: Every Mistake Costs Dearly at This LevelToday, 14:13Michael Owen: I wouldn't be surprised if Ronaldo scores a hat-trick against UzbekistanMichael Owen: I wouldn't be surprised if Ronaldo scores a hat-trick against UzbekistanToday, 14:07Bukayo Saka returns to full training with EnglandBukayo Saka returns to full training with EnglandToday, 13:59WC 2026: Uruguay vs Cape Verde 2-2 (Watch Goals)WC 2026: Uruguay vs Cape Verde 2-2 (Watch Goals)Today, 13:43
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?