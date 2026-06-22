Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni addressed the internal team atmosphere and the unpleasant rumors surrounding captain Lionel Messi ahead of the next matches in the championship. In recent days, baseless information regarding the player's family spreading across social networks and some media outlets caused a significant stir in the team camp. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

Specifically, fake news about the death of Jorge, the father of Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, shocked the Argentine football community. Following the spread of this fake news, the player's family was forced to issue an official statement. It was revealed that Jorge is currently receiving medical treatment and his health is improving. According to ESPN, this incident also affected the team's preparations for the match against Austria.

Resignations Following the Fake News

The conflict began when Florencia Pena, a presenter for Luzu TV, announced unconfirmed information about the death of Messi's father during a live broadcast. The news quickly went viral and spread worldwide. As a result, the presenter resigned from her position. According to her, the production team had passed incorrect information into her earpiece.

The channel's management also took strict measures regarding this gross error. Producer Nicolas Okiato confirmed that several employees involved in the incident were fired. Such a situation, occurring while Lionel Messi is participating in his sixth World Cup, could have put pressure on the player's mental state, but the team decided to support him.

Scaloni's Reaction and Team Unity

At a press conference held in Arlington, Texas, before the match, Lionel Scaloni emphasized that the team is more united than ever. "We are doing well and are ready for tomorrow's match. We believe the team can overcome any good or bad situations together. Being among friends is always good, and Messi feels that," the coach said.

According to Goal.com, the Argentina national team defeated Algeria 3-0 in the first round of the group stage. In that match, Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick, demonstrating his peak sporting form. Now, the "Albiceleste" aim to win the match against Austria and secure their playoff spot ahead of schedule.

Every Argentina match also sparks great interest among Uzbek football fans. In particular, Messi's participation in the latest major tournaments and the events surrounding him are widely discussed on social networks. The team led by Scaloni is trying to focus on the result on the pitch despite such external pressures.