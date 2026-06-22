Ralf Rangnik: Lamine Yamal could reach the level of Lionel Messi

·6·Sport
Ralf Rangnik: Lamine Yamal could reach the level of Lionel Messi

Lamine Yamal, the young star of the Spanish national team and FC Barcelona, continues to attract the attention of the global football community. Austria's head coach Ralf Rangnik spoke highly of the 18-year-old winger's talent, comparing him to the legendary Lionel Messi. According to the specialist, if the young player continues to work on himself, he could usher in a new era in sports. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

Following Spain's convincing 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia, the former Manchester United manager specifically praised Yamal's performance. In this match, Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the 10th minute and gave the opposing defenders no peace throughout the game. His movements on the pitch and ball control are leaving many experts in awe.

Great future and comparison to Messi

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Ralf Rangnik discussed the current strength of the Spanish national team and Yamal's potential. "Spain is an opponent that no one wants to face. While they have been one of the nations shaping football history in recent years, they also have Lamine Yamal, the absolute superstar of the future, in their ranks," says the coach.

Rangnik noted that the young talent's success depends on his mental state and physical preparation. "If he avoids injuries and keeps his feet on the ground without becoming arrogant due to his achievements, I can imagine him reaching the level of Lionel Messi," the Austrian coach added.

According to Goal.com, despite being only 18, Lamine Yamal has already become one of the most dangerous and key figures in Spain's attacking line. However, the coaching staff is paying great attention to preserving the player's health. Due to an injury sustained at the end of last season, his minutes on the pitch are being carefully monitored.

Caution and upcoming challenges

After a brilliant first half in the game against Saudi Arabia, coach Luis de la Fuente substituted Yamal in the second half. This decision was made to reduce the player's physical load and keep him fit for the decisive stages of the tournament. The winger also did not play the full match in the previous game against Cape Verde.

The Spanish national team's next destination is an important clash against Uruguay. Experts predict that Yamal will start this match but may not stay until the end. Keeping the young star physically fresh could significantly increase Spain's chances in the championship race.

Lamine Yamal's rate of growth at Barcelona and the national team shows that he is one of the players who will define the future of not only Spanish but global football. Such high praise from experienced coaches like Rangnik is bound to increase the pressure and responsibility on the young footballer.

Lamine YamalRalf RangnikLionel MessiSpainBarcelona
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