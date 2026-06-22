Manchester City to pay £17m for manager to replace Guardiola

·3·Sport
Manchester City to pay £17m for manager to replace Guardiola

English champions Manchester City have taken a significant step in finding a worthy successor to Pep Guardiola, who is leaving the team. The club management has reached an official agreement with Chelsea for the transfer of Italian specialist Enzo Maresca. According to this agreement, the "Citizens" will pay a substantial compensation fee to the London club for the new head coach. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to information from Sky, negotiations between Manchester City and Chelsea have concluded successfully, with the compensation fee set at 17 million pounds sterling. This amount will be used to cancel the Italian specialist's current contract and ensure his return to the Etihad Stadium. This transfer will become one of the largest sums ever paid for a manager in the history of the Premier League.

Successor to Guardiola's traditions

Enzo Maresca is no stranger to Manchester City. In the 2022-23 season, while the club achieved a historic treble, he served as Pep Guardiola's assistant. This factor made him the most suitable candidate, as he is well-acquainted with the team's internal environment and tactical style. The management views Maresca as the only coach capable of continuing Guardiola's philosophy.

The negotiation process was legally somewhat complex. Although Maresca left the Chelsea head coach position on January 1, he remained tied to the London club according to contract clauses. After several rounds of dialogue between the two giants, the financial package was fully resolved and all obstacles were removed.

Maresca's successful path

The 46-year-old specialist's coaching career has risen sharply in recent years. After his assistant role at Manchester City, he took over Leicester City and returned the "Foxes" to the Premier League on his first attempt. This success opened the doors to Chelsea for him in the summer of 2024.

Now Enzo Maresca faces a huge task. He must not only manage one of the strongest teams in the world but also maintain the high standards set by Pep Guardiola. For Chelsea, this £17 million compensation will serve as an additional source to stabilize the club's financial situation and implement new projects.

An official announcement regarding the appointment of Enzo Maresca is expected from Manchester City in the coming days. This appointment signals the beginning of a new era in English football, as football fans worldwide remain curious about how the team will perform after Guardiola's departure.

Manchester CityEnzo MarescaPep GuardiolaChelseaTransfer
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