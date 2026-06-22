Tottenham Hotspur continues to struggle to fill the void left by legendary striker Harry Kane. Former midfielder Darren Anderton has suggested an unexpected but promising option to the club management to solve this issue. In his view, Brentford striker Igor Thiago could be the ideal candidate for Tottenham. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

In an interview with Standard Sport, Anderton admitted that finding a player like Harry Kane is nearly impossible. However, he emphasized that the club must be willing to take risks in the transfer market. According to the former footballer, Brazilian Igor Thiago, with his physical presence and technical ability, would fit perfectly into the new system managed by Roberto De Zerbi.

Igor Thiago proved himself in the Premier League last season. Scoring 22 goals for Brentford, he finished only behind Erling Haaland in the top scorers' race. The striker, who moved from Club Brugge to the London club in 2024, quickly became one of the league's most dangerous forwards despite injuries.

Attack problems and competition

Anderton also shared his thoughts on the current strikers at Tottenham — Richarlison and Dominic Solanke. In his opinion, while Richarlison is a nuisance for defenders, he is not a consistent goalscorer. Regarding Solanke, the expert is slightly more hopeful, but remains skeptical about whether he can reach Kane's level.

"We need a real goal machine. Richarlison can run and distract defenders, but he is not a top scorer capable of leading the team into the top four. As for Solanke, he is a good player, but he cannot replace Harry Kane. Therefore, signing a player like Igor Thiago would be a logical decision," says Darren Anderton.

Tottenham is currently undergoing serious reforms under Roberto De Zerbi. Defenders such as Jan Paul van Hecke and Andy Robertson have already been brought into the squad. Now, the main focus is on strengthening the attack. Anderton is confident that if the club completes the Igor Thiago transfer, De Zerbi can lead the team back to the Champions League.

Changes in Tottenham's attack are also of interest to football fans in Uzbekistan, as the team has always been a proponent of attacking football. The potential transfer of Igor Thiago signals the team's ambitions for the coming season.